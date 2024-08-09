Shah Rukh Khan Jets Off To Switzerland To Receive Award At Locarno Film Festival; Ignores Paparazzi [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan was recently photographed by paparazzi at Mumbai airport on Thursday night as he departed for Switzerland. In a social video, SRK was seen alighting from his car and heading towards the airport. He was dressed in a casual white t-shirt layered with an orange jacket and blue jeans, paired with black sunglasses, exuding his signature style. Despite the paparazzi's enthusiastic cheers, Shah Rukh Khan opted to avoid posing for photos, heading directly into the airport.

Honoring a Cinematic Icon at the Locarno Festival

Khan's trip to Switzerland is for the prestigious Locarno Film Festival, where he will be awarded the Honorary Leopard Achievement Award. This accolade celebrates his extensive and diverse career in Indian cinema, spanning over 100 films. The award ceremony is scheduled for the evening of August 10 at Piazza Grande. Additionally, the festival will feature a screening of his iconic film Devdas (2002), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Khan will also participate in a public conversation at Forum Spazio Cinema on August 11.

Shah Rukh Khan's Recent Box Office Success

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan dominated the box office with three major hits. Pathaan, released in January, marked his return to cinema after a four-year hiatus and featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Following this, Jawan, which came out in September, achieved record-breaking success as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever with a collection of Rs 643 Cr. nett in India. The film included performances by Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Ridhi Dogra, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Khan's year concluded with Dunki, released in December, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. This film, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, followed the journey of individuals taking the unconventional Donkey Flight route.

Upcoming Projects

Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on his next film, King, with production ongoing.