Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Reveals Blue Sky Potential At Gochager Lake Property With Mal Lake Similarities

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Fathom Nickel's sprawling Gochager Lake Project covers 22,000+ hectares in the metal rich Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan, Canada

Located on the west side of the property about 10 kilometers from the Gochager deposit, the Mal Lake tenure hasn't been explored since 1967; Fathom just re-evaluated available historic drill core The findings suggest similarities in nickel tenor, nickel-to-copper ratio, and even the source magma type between Mal Lake and Gochager Lake, hinting at a potential magmatic conduit system

Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF)

is pointing towards a bright future for its Gochager Lake property, thanks to recent core reviews at the nearby Mal Lake nickel occurrence. A

recent press release

highlights the exciting potential of the newly acquired Mal Lake tenure and its possible connection to the Gochager Lake deposit, both of which are part of Fathom's more than 22,000-hectare Gochager Lake project in the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan.

Mal Lake's Hidden Potential

The Gochager Lake Project is host to a historic, NI 43-101 non-compliant open pit resource consisting of 4.3 million tons at 0.295% nickel (Ni) and 0.081% copper (Cu). Mal Lake nickel occurrence is located on...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FNICF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN