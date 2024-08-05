Betty Laurent Photography Opens New Studio In Kauai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Betty Laurent Photography - Princeville, HI

The new studio is designed to achieve the best possible lighting and aesthetics for maternity photography.

- Betty Laurent

PRINCEVILLE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Betty Laurent Photography is proud to announce the opening of a new studio in Kauai. The studio, which opened on July 1, 2024, is located on the North Shore of Kauai in the Princeville Center. It's the only commercial photography studio on the North Shore of Kauai.

The Betty Laurent Photography studio is located at 5-4280 Kūhīo Highway Suite C-210, Princeville, HI 96722. The Princeville Center provides an ideal location, featuring numerous restaurants, local boutiques and Lappert's Ice Cream & Coffee. It's also conveniently located just five minutes from the beach, allowing people to combine a studio session with on-location beach photos in one shoot.

“I'm excited because this new studio makes it possible to do true studio newborn posing photography. We can also add the capabilities of studio images to complement the beauty that comes with on-location photography on the beaches of Kauai. This provides the best possible value to my clients,” said Betty Laurent.

Ms. Laurent personally designed the studio to ensure it achieves the best possible lighting and aesthetics for maternity photography:

.The raised ceilings provide optimal lighting, and the studio is painted all white to create a bright environment.

.There are a multitude of backdrops, props and maternity gowns to use in photos.

.The studio's L-shape allows for exceptional photos in both wide-angle and far-away shots, avoiding the need to crop photos. Instead, you can photograph the whole body of expecting mothers to bring out the beauty in their contours.

Betty Laurent is an international award-winning fine art photographer who specializes in maternity and newborn photography. She focuses on the creative process and strives to curate a photography experience that celebrates the joys her clients are experiencing during this amazing moment of their lives. Every photo is hand edited and hand crafted to bring out the beauty in each subject.

Ms. Laurent is French and fine-tuned her artistic eye while growing up on the French island of Reunion and in France. She was featured in the National Association of Professional Child Photographers (NAPCP), earning an award from the organization in 2017, 2019 and 2021, as well as a placement on their cover. She's won many other prestigious awards for her photography, including:

.Portrait Masters Image Awards Bronze Category (2019, 2020, 2022)

.WPE (Silver Award 2020 and 2022, Bronze Award 2023)

.IPA Award (2nd Prize 2023, Honorable Mention 2023)

.WPE International Photographers Silver Award (2020, 2022)

.WPPI Silver Award (2020, 2022)

You can view her portfolio to see examples of her award-winning maternity and newborn photography.

About Betty Laurent Photography

Betty Laurent is an international award-winning fine art photographer specializing in maternity, baby moon, newborns and babies. She holds 4 NAPCP master photographer certificates in photography and is an associate photographer with The Portrait Masters. She is an accredited APNPI professional newborn photographer and holds a certificate in newborn safety with Kelly Brown with extensive training in newborn posing. Her studio is located on the North Shore of Kauai.

