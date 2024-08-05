General Staff: 124 Combat Clashes At Front In Past Day, Enemy Attacked Pokrovsk Sector 30 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 124 combat engagements have been recorded on the front lines in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing a situation update as of 08:00 on Monday, August 5, according to Ukrinform.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 53 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas (dropping 74 guided aerial bombs) and launched 4,890 shelling attacks, 97 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of Kruhliakivka and Lozova in the Kharkiv region; Hryhorivka, Kurdiumivka, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Trudove, Oleksandropil, Vozdvyzhenka, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Katerynivka, Bohoyavlenka, Vremivka in the Donetsk region; and Lobkove and Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia.

In the past day, the Defense Forces conducted 14 strikes one enemy personnel cluster, resulting in the destruction of one artillery system and three command posts. The strikes were carried out by aircraft, missile troops, and artillery units.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued assault operations. There were 11 combat engagements in the vicinity of Hlyboke, Lyptsi, Tykhove and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the number of combat engagements increased to six over the day. The Ukrainian forces repelled enemy assaults near five different localities. The enemy concentrated its efforts in the direction of Petropavlivka, launching two attacks.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks in the vicinity of Makiivka, Terny and Nevske.

In the Siversk sector, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks near Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, Pereizne and Vyimka. The enemy conducted five of the above attacks near the latter.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops thwarted 15 enemy attempts to break through defensive lines in the areas of Chasiv Yar, where more than half of all the fighting took place, as well as Ivanivske, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted 18 attacks. The Russian army concentrated its efforts in the vicinity of the settlements of New York and Toretsk, engaging in almost 80% of all combat operations in that area. Furthermore, they conducted an assault near Zalizne and Pivnichne. The town of Toretsk and its surrounding area were subjected to 14 aerial bombardments.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 30 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Zhelanne and Novooleksandrivka, where almost half of the total number of engagements took place.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been able to maintain their positions and repel the enemy advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Paraskoviivka, and Karlivka. In total, the enemy attempted to breach the defensive lines 11 times.

In the Vremivka sector, the occupiers launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions. Three of these occurred in the vicinity of Vodiane.

In the Orikhiv sector, three combat engagements occurred in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka. The enemy launched two further attacks in the vicinity of Robotyne and in the direction of Novodanylivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, the Russian forces were repelled in two separate engagements.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected. The situation has not changed significantly.

The enemy maintains a military presence on the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, firing from the Russian territory, particularly at the settlements of Sopych, Bachivsk, Chuikivka and Prohres.

As reported, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 5, 2024 amount to nearly 584,090 invaders, including another 1,180 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

