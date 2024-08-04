'Decision Has Been Made': Thiago Motta Confirms Chiesa's Exit From Juventus

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Federico Chiesa, one of the star players for Juventus who has spent a major part of the past two years out with injuries, has been told that he will be leaving the club this summer.

Following Juventus' 2-2 win in their pre-season friendly against Brest, newly appointed head coach Thiago Motta has confirmed that the reason the Italian winger has not been selected in the pre-season squad is due to 'transfer reasons'.

"Chiesa is out for transfer reasons, the same as the others who were left behind, other than Fabio Miretti, who is injured. We have been very clear with them. They are talented, but must find other options where they will get more playing time. For Chiesa and the others, the decision has been made," Thiago Motta said to Sky Sports Italia.

Chiesa broke onto the scene in Italy's 2020 European Championship winning campaign and was at that time one of the most prized assets in the world. However, a Cruciate ligament tear on January 10, 2022 saw him miss out 269 days with injury. He has since been ruled out with injury on 12 different occasions.

The 26-year old's contract with 'The Old Lady' runs out in June 2025 and the team hopes to cash in on the winger given the money they spent on bringing him in from Fiorentina. He was brought in on loan for 12.6 million euros and then paid his obligation to buy in 2022 for a further 44.6 million euros.

It is reported that Juventus would not mind letting him go for a fee of 20 million euros given that his contract expires and they could risk letting him leave as a free agent. Despite interest from Premier League clubs, no official offer has been made as Chiesa's injury records act as a cautionary light.