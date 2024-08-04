Actress Dalljiet Kaur Accuses Ex-Husband Nikhil Patel Of 'Cruelty' Files FIR

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dalljiet Kaur allegedly filed a FIR against her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel on August 02 at Mumbai's Agripada station. The FIR was lodged under Sections 85 and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This implies that Dilljiet has charged Nikhil with cruelty and criminal breach of trust. Interestingly, Nikhil Patel, who usually lives in Kenya, is currently in India. He came to Mumbai on Friday and was photographed at the airport with his supposed girlfriend. Dalljiet Kaur has taken action against her spouse on previous occasions. In June of this year, the filed a lawsuit against Nikhil in Nairobi City Court and was granted a stay order to prohibit Patel from evicting her or her kid from their Kenyan house.

Before this, Nikhil issued a legal notice to the actress, accusing her of harassment. According to ETimes, Patel stated that Dalljiet Kaur's social media posts accusing him of an extramarital affair violated the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act of 2000 (India), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012 (India).

Dalljiet Kaur married Nikhil Patel on March 10, 2023, in front of family and close friends. Nikhil Patel allegedly sent a legal letter following Kaur's recent Instagram posts, accusing him of having an extramarital affair. Nikhil Patel also acknowledged their split in a statement. He also responded to Kaur's charges that he was unfaithful. Rumours of Dalljiet and Nikhil's split first appeared in February of this year, ten months after their wedding. This began when Dalljiet deleted all of her wedding photos from Instagram and removed the surname 'Patel' from her name. This was Dalljiet's second marriage; she previously married Shalin Bhanot, but they split up in 2015 when she accused him of domestic violence.