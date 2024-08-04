High School Students Participate In WCM-Q's Summer Programmes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Eighty-three students from 46 local and overseas high explored potential careers in and experienced campus life as medical students during Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar's (WCM-Q) Summer Enrichment Programmes.

The two summer programmes, the Qatar Medical Explorer Programme (QMEP) and the Pre-College Enrichment Programme (PCEP), provide students with two weeks of intensive training based on WCM-Q's actual syllabus.

These programmes, offered in both summer and winter, are run by WCM-Q's Office of Student Outreach & Educational Development.

They are targeted at students who have demonstrated academic excellence in the sciences and mathematics, in Qatar's high schools and around the world.

The participating students, entering grades 10, 11, and 12, came from various schools across Qatar. International students travelled from Turkiye, Pakistan, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Kazakhstan, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, to take part.

This year, 41 students completed the PCEP, and 42 students completed the QMEP. Both programmes aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities and challenges in the medical field to students with a keen interest in medicine and the sciences.

Both programmes provide the college-bound students with sessions that closely replicate the experiences of current WCM-Q students through a series of lectures, clinical skills workshops, and basic lab sessions.

Classes cover a wide range of subjects, including biology, chemistry, anatomy, artificial intelligence in medicine, medical ethics, research, cardiology, and surgery.

Students also get a glimpse of WCM-Q's state-of-the-art Clinical Skills and Simulation Lab, where they are introduced to standardised patients and learn basic life support and first aid techniques through various case scenarios.

A highlight of the programme is the cardiology workshop, where students learn to identify heart sounds and are introduced to“Harvey,” a cardiopulmonary simulation manikin that mimics various heart and respiratory conditions.

To ensure students are well-rounded, the programmes include sessions on presentation skills, writing personal statements, interview techniques, and time management.

Additionally, students have the opportunity to meet current WCM-Q students and learn about student-run organizations such as the Plastic Surgery Interest Group and the Psychiatry Interest Group.

The programmes concluded with a ceremony where all participants received certificates of completion.

The closing event also recognized the winners of the JO Achievement Award, Excellence Award, and Best Presentation Award.

The JO award, named after Dr. Jehan Al Rayahi and Dr. Osama Al Saied - graduates of the Class of 2008 who initiated the first Summer Explorer Program - honours students who showed the most marked improvement during the programme.

WCM-Q medical students who helped run the program this year were Luai Hommos (Class of 2028) and Laila Khalil (Class of 2025).

Other volunteers were Reem Al Janahi, Khalid Alsabbagh, Amr Ahmed, and Noora Aljaber besides others who introduced the participants to student life on campus and student clubs' activities.

Noha Saleh, director of pre-medical administration, student outreach and educational development said:“We are thrilled to see how these summer programs have gained popularity since WCM-Q began offering them in 2008.

“It's wonderful to see the students eager to learn new things especially in sciences, and we are proud to showcase potential career paths in various medical specialities, research, and education that these students can choose from.”