Qatar Relishes Huge Success As Goodwood Festival Concludes

DOHA: The Goodwood Racecourse saw the conclusion of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, which was held under Qatari sponsorship for tenth time. Over five days, the 2024 edition saw 38 races and the final day was marked by a remarkable increase of spectators.

As usual, since the initial edition sponsored by QREC in 2015, the Festival has been a success in the full sense of the word. Excellence was there in every single detail, whether in terms of organisation, quality racing and attendance of race-goers. The presence of QREC delegation before and throughout the days of the Festival underlined the commitment of the QREC management to the success of the annual Festival.

Record Qatari victory for sixth year in a row

Qatar's excellence was not limited to organisation and sponsorship. As usual, it has been associated with a victory on the highest level with the Al Shaqab Racing-owned Al Ghadeer landing the Gr1 PA Qatar International Stakes for the second straight year for himself and for the sixth year in a row for Qatar; a feat re-confirming Qatar as a world's pioneer in Arabian horse racing.



CEO of Education Above All Foundation (EAA) Fahad bin Hamad Al Sulaiti crowned the winners of the day's feature, the Gr 2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes, presented by EAA.

It was also a first successful step by the champion horse towards retaining his legendary title as the champion of the Doha Triple Crown, which he landed in February this year. No wonder, all eyes will be on Al Ghadeer at ParisLongchamp in the Qatar Arabian World Cup and then at Al Rayyan in the H H The Amir Sword Festival where he will undoubtedly seek to emerge victorious and keep his title as the champion of the Doha Triple Crown for the second year in a row, making it too difficult for any other horse to break such a record.

The Qatari presence at Goodwood was further consolidated as Qatar Tourism, represented by Visit Qatar, announced the renewal of the multi-year partnership with Goodwood Racecourse with effect from 2025. The partnership comes in continuation of the successful collaboration with Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) over 10 years since 2015 with the inaugural edition of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Al Sulaiti crowns winners of Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

Following the feature race of the final day of the Festival, CEO of Education Above All Foundation (EAA) Fahad bin Hamad Al Sulaiti crowned the winners of the day's feature, the Gr 2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes, presented by EAA. It was Term Of Endearment who carried the colours of Mrs Cramel Acheson to the winners' enclosure for trainer Henry De Bromhead and jockey Billy Lee. The 5YO mare scored her 2nd black-type straight victory, having won a Gr 3 last time out. The five-year-old was a winner of the Gr.3 William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies' Stakes at York when last seen.

At Goodwood, Term Of Endearment was always in a prominent spot. With Caius Chorister (Golden Horn) and Night Sparkle (Postponed) still in front over two furlongs out, the Irish mare gradually improved her position. Left in the lead inside the final furlong, Term Of Endearment stayed on well despite edging left to beat Night Sparkle by three quarter of a length. River Of Stars (Sea The Stars) kept on in third.



Jockey Billy Lee guides Term Of Endearment to win.

“I'm delighted for Carmel Acheson”, said the winning trainer after the race,“We picked this race after York and we said that we would have a go. The owners are good sports people and I'm delighted to do it's my first runner here, we've had a lovely time and we've been well looked after. We're having a great day.” Bred by Andrew Whitlock, she is out of a Listed winner Miss You Too (Montjeu), who is a full sister to Gr.3 placed Vitruvian Man (Montjeu).