Qatar Clinch GCC Title To Qualify For FIBA U18 Asia Cup

8/4/2024 5:07:55 AM

DOHA: Qatar's youth basketball team qualified to the FIBA U18 Asia Cup 2024 after securing the title of the GCC U18 Basketball Championship concluded in Kuwait.

The tournament witnessed the participation of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar.

Qatar, with its youth movement aimed at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 - an event they will be hosting - and beyond, clinched the title after winning all their matches with an outstanding run.

They defeated Kuwait (79-60), Saudi Arabia (86-76), Oman (111-57) and Bahrain (92-69).

