Al-Athba Finishes 15Th In Skeet Shooting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's shooter Rashid al-Athba finished 15th in the skeet qualifications on Saturday as he failed to qualify for the final at the Paris Games. At the Chateauroux Shooting Centre, the 36-year-old shot 118 out of 125 targets. Al-Athba was placed 23rd after three series on the first day, and he shot a 24 and 25 in the next two series on Saturday but that was not enough for him to enter the final.

