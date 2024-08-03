Al-Athba Finishes 15Th In Skeet Shooting
Date
8/3/2024 11:13:53 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's shooter Rashid al-Athba finished 15th in the skeet qualifications on Saturday as he failed to qualify for the final at the Paris olympics Games. At the Chateauroux Shooting Centre, the 36-year-old shot 118 out of 125 targets. Al-Athba was placed 23rd after three series on the first day, and he shot a 24 and 25 in the next two series on Saturday but that was not enough for him to enter the final.
MENAFN03082024000067011011ID1108513990
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.