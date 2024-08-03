Law Enforcement Looking Into Reports Of Execution And Dismemberment Of Ukrainian Soldier

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement officers have started a pre-trial investigation into the murder of a Ukrainian defender by the Russians and the dismemberment of his body.

The Prosecutor General's Office announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The crime was qualified as a violation of the laws and of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers are looking into social reports of the murder and dismemberment of a Ukrainian soldier by members of the Russian armed forces.

Urgent investigative measures are being taken to determine the circumstances of this crime.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that Russia "consistently repeats the crimes of the Nazis, defiantly showing complete contempt for all the norms of the civilized world."

"This blatant case is another reminder that the Russian terrorist regime is evil. Evil must be punished," he said.