Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck Surigao
del Sur province in the southern Philippines on Saturday morning,
Azernews reports, citing the Philippine Institute
of Volcanology and Seismology.
The institute said the quake, which occurred at 6:22 a.m. local
time, hit at a depth of 9 kilometers, about 66 kilometers northeast
of Lingig, a coastal town.
The tremor was also felt in many provinces on Mindanao region,
including Agusan del Sur, Davao de Oro, Davao City, Davao
Occidental, and even some areas in the central Philippines.
The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks
but will not cause damage.
The archipelagic Philippines has frequent seismic activities due
to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."
MENAFN03082024000195011045ID1108513847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.