Iran Army‘S Elite Ansar Al-Mahdi Members Hired By Mossad To Eliminate Haniyeh: Reports

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Aug 3 (IANS) After the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, there are reports that the Israel intelligence agency, Mossad, used the services of its Iranian agents.

As per reports in Hebrew media, the members of the elite Ansar al-Mahdi unit of the Iranian army, Islamic Red Guards Corp (IRGC), were hired by Mossad to execute Haniyeh.

According to reports, the original plan of Mossad was to kill Haniyeh during his visit for the funeral of the then-Iranian President Ebrahim Rasi in May this year. However, it was called off due to certain difficulties.

Meanwhile, sources in Israel's Defense Minister's office told IANS that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were prepared for any counter-attack from Iran and its proxies against the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The sources said that IDF has strengthened the Israel borders in both south and north of the country to prevent any probable attempts from Hamas, Hezbollah or Houthis.

Arab media outlets quoted that the murder of Haniyeh, allegedly by hired agents of the country's elite members, has shocked the Iranian regime. According to information available, Iran's intelligence agency has already commenced a crack down on those who were used by Mossad to execute the high profile Hamas leader.