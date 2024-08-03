Flow Of Tourists From Azerbaijan Increase
In the first half of this year, the total number of Azerbaijani
citizens who went to foreign countries increased by 25.7% compared
to January-June last year and reached 995,200 people,
Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.
Committee.
It was reported that the number of Azerbaijani citizens going to
Iran increased by 39.1%, the number of those going to Turkey by
23.7%, the number of those going to Georgia by 17.7%, and the
number of those going to Russia by 15.4%. 66.4% of those who left
were men, 33.6% were women.
68% of Azerbaijani citizens who visited foreign countries within
6 months used air, 29.6% used railway and car, and 2.4% used sea
transport.
