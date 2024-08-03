Flow Of Tourists From Azerbaijan Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the first half of this year, the total number of Azerbaijani citizens who went to foreign countries increased by 25.7% compared to January-June last year and reached 995,200 people, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

It was reported that the number of Azerbaijani citizens going to Iran increased by 39.1%, the number of those going to Turkey by 23.7%, the number of those going to Georgia by 17.7%, and the number of those going to Russia by 15.4%. 66.4% of those who left were men, 33.6% were women.

68% of Azerbaijani citizens who visited foreign countries within 6 months used air, 29.6% used railway and car, and 2.4% used sea transport.