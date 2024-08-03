J&K Bank Inaugurates New Premises Of City Branch, Cluster Office In Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As part of its infrastructure upgrade programme, J&K today threw open the spacious and sufficiently equipped new-premises of its Poonch City Branch and Cluster Office Poonch for public at Kamsar near main area in Poonch.

District Development Commissioner (Poonch) Yasin M. Choudhary (IAS) inaugurated the new premises along with Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar in presence of Cluster Head (Poonch) Aehajaz Ahmed, District Officers, Ex-Municipality Chairman, District Horticulture Officer and Bank officials amid a gathering of valuable customers, senior citizens and local businessmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing hope that the branch will further improve the economic wellbeing of the people of the area, Deputy Commissioner thanked the bank for establishing state-of-the-art premises in District Poonch.“I hope the bank would lay emphasis on the government sponsored schemes to provide employment opportunities to the rural youth besides extending digital products and services to the people at large so that they can avail maximum benefit from its services”, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bank's Zonal Head said,“As customer convenience remains top priority of the Bank's Leadership, today we dedicate this new premises to the people of Poonch. He apprised the gathering about various schemes of the bank and urged the people to avail the benefits of Bank's products and services that have been tailored to meet their financial and banking requirements.

Those present on the occasion appreciated the efforts of the bank and assured their full cooperation. Cluster Head, Poonch Aehajaz Ahmed presented the Vote of Thanks.

Read Also J&K Bank Launches 'Kisan Ka Samman' J&K Bank Donates Hydraulic Trolleys, Stretcher Trolleys And Wheelchairs To SKIMS

Meanwhile, the Bank has opened an Extension Counter yesterday at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla. The new touch-point will provide convenient banking services to the hospital's administration, doctors, medical students, and the broader clientele.

The extension counter was inaugurated by Associate Professor & Head of the Department of Pharmacology Dr Shakeel-ur-Rehman and Chief Accounts Officer Mohd. Shafi Wani in the presence of Cluster Head Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar amid a gathering of valuable customers, departmental heads, doctors, local residents and the visitors.

Expressing his gratitude Dr Shakeel-ur-Rehman said,“We sincerely thank J&K Bank for making banking services more accessible to our medical community. This initiative will significantly benefit our doctors and medical students, facilitating their financial transactions right here within the hospital premises.”

On the occasion, Cluster Head highlighted the Bank's commitment to serve the people. The participants appreciated the Bank's efforts and extended their support for all measures aimed at the convenience and well-being of the people.