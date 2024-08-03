Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 80.47 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down USD 1.36 to USD 80.47 pb on Friday, compared to USD 81.83 pb the day before, said Kuwait Corporation (KPC) Saturday. On a global scale, the price of the futures' contracts went down USD 2.17 to settle at USD 76.81 pb, as did the West Texas Intermediate crude, down USD 2.79 to USD 73.52 pb. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.