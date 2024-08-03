J&K Govt Sacks Six Employees Over Narco-Terror Links

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday sacked six employees, including five policemen, for alleged narco-terror links, officials said.

They said J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invoked Article 311(2)(c) of the to terminate them from service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sacked employees have been identified as Farooq Ahmad ( Head Constable), Khalid Hussian Shah ( Constable), Rahmat Shah (Constable), Irshad Ahmad Chalkoo (Constable), Nazam Din (Teacher) and Saif Din (Constable), the officials said.

Investigations have revealed these employees were a part of a narco-terror network run by Pakistan spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror groups operating from its soil, the officials said.

“Six government officials, including five policemen and a teacher, were found involved in terror financing through drug sales,” an official said.

Read Also Cop Involved In Murder, Dismissed From Service In J&K's Kishtwar Govt Employees Sacked For 'Terror Links'

Under proviso 'c' of the Article, the president or the governor, as the case may be, is empowered to terminate an employee without recourse to the normal procedure if satisfied that the person's retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the State.