Male Body Found In South Kashmir's Qazigund

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A male body was found on Saturday morning at Lower Munda area of Qazigund in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, an official said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a body, aged about 25-30 was found lying near old toll post in Lower Munda along the national highway route.

He said rushed to the spot and sent the body to the hospital for formalities, the official said.

The deceased has been identified as Yasir Hamid Beig son of Abdul Hamid Beig, a resident of Zinhhal Banihal.