Male Body Found In South Kashmir's Qazigund
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A male body was found on Saturday morning at Lower Munda area of Qazigund in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, an official said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a body, aged about 25-30 was found lying near old toll post in Lower Munda along the national highway route.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said Police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the hospital for legal formalities, the official said.
The deceased has been identified as Yasir Hamid Beig son of Abdul Hamid Beig, a resident of Zinhhal Banihal.
MENAFN03082024000215011059ID1108512621
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.