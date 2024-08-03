Trump's Battle For And With US Sports

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Following conservative outrage over the 2024 Summer opening ceremony and, in particular, the depiction of a scene resembling that in Last Supper, former US president Donald labeled the spectacle a disgrace .

The comments marked the most recent effort by the 2024 presidential nominee to merge with sports and echoed other right-wing figures across Europe as well as Iranian Supreme Leader Ali .

Sporting events, from national competitions to the Olympic Games, help elevate regional and national pride and provide a powerful for cultural and political statements. Alongside international events, domestic US sports leagues and events are deeply embedded into national identity.

Their commercialization into billion-dollar businesses , alongside associated media, advertising, gambling, and other industries, has not only increased their scale but also added pressure to avoid controversies that threaten revenue.

Trump's relationship with major US sporting leagues and entertainment has historically involved financial interests, and, more recently, political maneuvering. He has sought to align with or challenge established American sports leagues for economic and political benefit.

By doing so, he has disrupted the stability of the US domestic sports scene, upsetting the traditional balance of bread and circuses in the country. As the US Olympic team competes in Paris, any conflict with Trump may escalate tensions with some domestic leagues-which could have larger implications if he is reelected.

Team USA's flagbearer at the Olympics, LeBron James, quickly found himself at odds with Trump shortly after the former president took office , trading comments in the media and on social media. Many in the NBA echoed James's sentiment.

The Golden State Warriors' reluctance to accept Trump's invitation to the White House after winning the 2016–17 NBA championship saw Trump criticize the team and rescind the invitation , while the former president routinely went back and forth with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban throughout his term.

In 2019, Trump seized an opportunity to criticize the NBA and tie the political left to a lack of patriotism. That year, Daryl Morey, then general manager of the Houston Rockets, tweeted in support of the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests, leading to backlash in China.

The NBA attempted to downplay the issue to save face, as China was becoming a huge market . Trump criticized the league and its commissioner Adam Silver for pandering to Beijing. In the aftermath, NBA exhibition games in China were canceled, sponsors paused deals, and broadcasts were suspended.

Alongside growing international sensitivities, the NBA's handling of domestic social and political issues has long been complicated by liberal-minded players and some of the more conservative or politically neutral fans. In 1996 , NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf began sitting during the national anthem to protest US foreign policy.

His decision resulted in a suspension and fines until he compromised by standing for the anthem but silently praying during it. The NBA point guard was traded the next season and faced reduced playing time, leaving the league a few years later to play overseas. Hastily brushed under the rug, the incident was a blight on the NBA's reputation across various communities.

Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Trump criticized athletes and the NBA for allowing players to kneel for the anthem and wear social justice messages on jerseys. Trump accused the league of alienating its fans to put pressure on the NBA, which found itself embroiled in controversy over the anthem again.