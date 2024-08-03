Air India Suspends Flights To/From Israel Until Aug 8, Amid Escalating Tensions

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (NNN-PTI) – Air India, yesterday, announced the suspension of all its flights to and from Tel Aviv, until Aug 8, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv, with immediate effect, up to and including Aug 8,” Air India, in a statement, said.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our with confirmed bookings for to and from Tel Aviv, during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges,” it added.

On Thursday evening, Air India cancelled a scheduled flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv, citing operational reasons.

Air India's decision to suspend the flight operation comes, as the ongoing tensions in the Middle East have escalated in recent days.

Earlier this week the Indian government issued an advisory to Indian nationals in Lebanon, asking them to exercise caution and remain in contact with the Indian embassy in Beirut.– NNN-PTI

