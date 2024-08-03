عربي


Paris-2024: Azerbaijan Ranks 18Th In Medal Ranking

8/3/2024 3:09:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan ranked 18th in the medal ranking at the Summer Olympic Games held in Paris, the capital of France, Azernews reports.

The climbing of Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) to the highest level of the podium in judo competitions has given our team 2 Gold medals.

Boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) secured at least a bronze medal by advancing to the semi-finals. As he continued to fight, the prize was not shown in the table.

Turkiye and Ukraine are 40th (both 1 silver, 1 bronze), and Georgia is 21st (1 gold, 2 silver).

China (13 gold, 9 silver, 9 bronze), France (11 gold, 12 silver, 13 bronze) and Australia (11 gold, 6 silver, 5 bronze) are in the top three.

So far, 50 countries have won medals.

Note that Paris-2024 will end on August 11.

AzerNews

