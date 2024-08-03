Paris-2024: Azerbaijan Ranks 18Th In Medal Ranking
Azerbaijan ranked 18th in the medal ranking at the Summer
Olympic Games held in Paris, the capital of France,
Azernews reports.
The climbing of Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100
kg) to the highest level of the podium in judo competitions has
given our team 2 Gold medals.
Boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) secured at least a bronze medal
by advancing to the semi-finals. As he continued to fight, the
prize was not shown in the table.
Turkiye and Ukraine are 40th (both 1 silver, 1 bronze), and
Georgia is 21st (1 gold, 2 silver).
China (13 gold, 9 silver, 9 bronze), France (11 gold, 12 silver,
13 bronze) and Australia (11 gold, 6 silver, 5 bronze) are in the
top three.
So far, 50 countries have won medals.
Note that Paris-2024 will end on August 11.
