Priyanka Lauds Hubby Nick's Performance In 'The Good Half', Calls It 'Phenomenal'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was last seen in the rom-com drama 'Love Again', has praised her husband, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, for his performance in the 'The Good Half'.

On Saturday, the actress shared the film's trailer on her Instagram.

The trailer has the 'supers' of critics lauding Nick's performance in the film.

In the caption, Priyanka wrote:“Cannot wait for you all to experience this beautiful, poignant, touching movie with incredible performances. I may or may not be slightly biased, but @nickjonas, you are phenomenal in this one. 'The Good Half' coming to theaters near you on August 16.”

The film features Nick as Renn Wheeland, who returns home, forges new relationships, heals old ones, confronts his problems, and faces his grief.

'The Good Half' premiered on June 8, 2023, at the Tribeca Festival and was released in the US on July 23, 2024.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on December 1, 2018.

The actress wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown, and the designer also created a suit for Nick.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy shooting 'The Bluff' in Australia.

This swashbuckler drama, co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini and directed by Flowers, stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean Islands during the 19th century, the film sees Priyanka playing a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up with her.