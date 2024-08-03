Explosions At Russian Military Airfield Amid Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of blasts was reported at a military airfield and a depot were reported in Russia's Rostov region overnight Saturday.

That's according to the Astra Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.

Explosions were heard in Rostov-on-Don, Bataysk and Morozovsk. Local residents saw a blaze and heard explosions at the Morozovsk military airfield.

Also, fuel tanks are on fire in the Kamenka district of Rostov region.

"As a result of an UAV attack, a number of warehouse facilities in the Kamenka and Morozovsk districts were affected," the report reads.