Explosions At Russian Military Airfield Amid Drone Attack
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of blasts was reported at a military airfield and a fuel depot were reported in Russia's Rostov region overnight Saturday.
That's according to the Astra Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.
Explosions were heard in Rostov-on-Don, Bataysk and Morozovsk. Local residents saw a blaze and heard explosions at the Morozovsk military airfield.
Also, fuel tanks are on fire in the Kamenka district of Rostov region.
"As a result of an UAV attack, a number of warehouse facilities in the Kamenka and Morozovsk districts were affected," the report reads.
