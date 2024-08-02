Things Americans Forget The Most When Traveling

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

Nine in 10 Americans have had a“Home Alone” moment - realizing they forgot something essential en route to their destination, according to new research.

While respondents aren't forgetting their kids at home, they have forgotten a charger (34%), toiletries and beauty products (32%), sunscreen (27%) and even (18%).

That's according to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, which looked at the most inconvenient things respondents have forgotten including socks (17%), water bottles (14%) and even their wallet (8%).

Results also found that 37% admit they're more forgetful when traveling and, on average, three items are left behind every trip.

The bad news is that 42% believe that forgetting essentials has negatively impacted their trips - being forced to spend more money (27%), purchase alternate products (25%) and not feel their best (10%).





But in good news: respondents have learned from their mistakes, as 89% are working to be more prepared than ever before when traveling this summer.

Commissioned by Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water and conducted by Talker Research, the survey also found that good habits often go by the wayside when traveling.

According to the results, healthy eating (51%), budgeting (44%) and regular hydration (31%) are often ignored when Americans are away from home.

Not only that, but less than half (46%) admit they drink more water when traveling, compared to almost two-thirds (65%) who eat more snacks.

Two in five (40%) Americans also find it difficult to stay hydrated while traveling. For 32%, this is mainly because they're out of their usual routine or because they simply forget to drink (31%).

But others are more focused on having fun (31%) or are too busy doing other activities (31%).

Thankfully, 23% of respondents have a“mom friend” when traveling, or someone who keeps the group together, happy and healthy, and another 26% admit that they are usually the“mom” of the group.

According to the results,“mom friends” showcase their role by keeping supplies on hand, such as napkins or bandaids (40%), reminding everyone to eat and drink (35%) and offering good advice (34%).

“Everyone knows that summer brings travel and fun, but it also brings higher temperatures and a greater chance for dehydration,” said CG Roxane VP of Marketing Anne-Charlotte de La Porte.“More than seven in 10 Americans rely on bottled water when traveling, and 35% purchase it as soon as they arrive at their destination, contributing to their staying hydrated this season.”

Almost three-quarters (72%) still rely on bottled water when traveling and 35% are likely to purchase those bottles as soon as they arrive at their destination in an effort to stay hydrated.

This may be because almost two-thirds (65%) are concerned about the quality of the tap or sink water at their destination when traveling.

Almost one in three (29%) of Americans brush their teeth with bottled water vs the tap water at their destination.

“With Americans concerned about consuming tap water or forgetting to drink water in general, it's no surprise that staying hydrated when traveling is difficult for so many,” continued CG Roxane VP of Marketing Anne-Charlotte de La Porte.“Nonetheless, it is important that consumers monitor how much water they are drinking each day (survey revealed only 22% of Americans are doing so), plan ahead for how much water they will need based on their itineraries, set reminders to keep on track with their water intake, and to educate themselves on the quality of their water source.”

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 general population Americans; the survey was commissioned by CG Roxane and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between July 1 and July 8, 2024.

We are sourcing from a non-probability frame and the two main sources we use are:



Traditional online access panels - where respondents opt-in to take part in online market research for an incentive Programmatic - where respondents are online and are given the option to take part in a survey to receive a virtual incentive usually related to the online activity they are engaging in

Those who did not fit the specified sample were terminated from the survey. As the survey is fielded, dynamic online sampling is used, adjusting targeting to achieve the quotas specified as part of the sampling plan.

Regardless of which sources a respondent came from, they were directed to an Online Survey, where the survey was conducted in English; a link to the questionnaire can be shared upon request. Respondents were awarded points for completing the survey. These points have a small cash-equivalent monetary value.

Cells are only reported on for analysis if they have a minimum of 80 respondents, and statistical significance is calculated at the 95% level. Data is not weighted, but quotas and other parameters are put in place to reach the desired sample.

Interviews are excluded from the final analysis if they failed quality-checking measures. This includes:



Speeders: Respondents who complete the survey in a time that is quicker than one-third of the median length of interview are disqualified as speeders

Open ends: All verbatim responses (full open-ended questions as well as other please specify options) are checked for inappropriate or irrelevant text

Bots: Captcha is enabled on surveys, which allows the research team to identify and disqualify bots Duplicates: Survey software has“deduping” based on digital fingerprinting, which ensures nobody is allowed to take the survey more than once

It is worth noting that this survey was only available to individuals with internet access, and the results may not be generalizable to those without internet access.