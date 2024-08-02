Gillian Anderson Goes Back To Northern Ireland To Film Another Gritty Drama

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 2 (IANS) star Gillian Anderson has returned to Northern Ireland to another gritty drama after she shot for the serial killer drama 'The Fall' in the picturesque locale.

Anderson is returning to Northern Ireland to work on the series 'Trespasses', which is an adaptation of Northern Irish writer Louise Kennedy's book, which 4 bought to make into a four-part series, reports co.

Anderson, who will also be credited as an executive producer on the project, said she was delighted to be asked to play Gina, the mother of character Cushla.

She said: "I fell in love with Louise's stunning book when I read it in proof. I was immediately drawn to the tragi-comic creation that is Gina and couldn't resist when Louise asked me to play her.

"Reading (screenwriter) Ailbhe (Keoghan)'s brilliant scripts confirmed how vividly this story could translate to screen and with (director) Dawn (Shadforth) at the helm and (actors) Lola (Petticrew) and Tom (Cullen) alongside, I'm delighted to be part of the 'Trespasses' family."

The drama is being made in conjunction with BAFTA award-winning and double Oscar-nominated Wildgaze Films, which was behind "Brooklyn" and "An Education".

Writer Louise's debut novel was shortlisted for the Women's Prize for Fiction, and Lola, 28, will play Cushla, while Gillian's co-star Tom, 39, is portraying barrister Michael.

Set in 1975 as the Troubles were still raging in Northern Ireland, 'Trespasses' is based in a town just outside Belfast and features Catholic school teacher Cushla's difficult relationship with Protestant lawyer Michael – who often defends IRA suspects.