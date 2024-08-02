President Erdogan Announces Day Of Mourning In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a one-day mourning in the country for the death of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas Bureau, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Turkish President on X.

"In order to show our support for the Palestinian Cause and our solidarity with our Palestinian brothers, a day of national mourning has been declared tomorrow (Friday, August 2) due to the martyrdom of Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh.

I remember with mercy Ismail Haniyeh and all the Palestinian martyrs, and I offer my condolences to the Palestinian people on behalf of myself and my Nation."

President Erdogan also added a copy of the decree he signed on national mourning.