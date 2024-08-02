President Erdogan Announces Day Of Mourning In Turkiye
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a one-day
mourning in the country for the death of Ismail Haniyeh, the head
of the Hamas Political Bureau, Azernews reports,
citing a post shared by the Turkish President on X.
"In order to show our support for the Palestinian Cause and our
solidarity with our Palestinian brothers, a day of national
mourning has been declared tomorrow (Friday, August 2) due to the
martyrdom of Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh.
I remember with mercy Ismail Haniyeh and all the Palestinian
martyrs, and I offer my condolences to the Palestinian people on
behalf of myself and my Nation."
President Erdogan also added a copy of the decree he signed on
national mourning.
