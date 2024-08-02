Ganja To Celebrate Anniversary Of National Theater Actor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will celebrate the 93rd anniversary of the birth of People's Artist, professor Mobil Ahmadov with a gala concert, Azernews reports.

Organized by Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater as part of the project "Ganja and youth", the concert is scheduled for September 10.

The concert program will include songs from the artist's repertoire and arias from operettas performed by soloists of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall and Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater.

Tickets can be purchased at the of the Philharmonic and on the website iTicket .

Mobil Ahmadov was born on September 10, 1931 in Ganja. In 1955, he entered the Baku Art College named after Azim Azimzade. A year later, he was accepted to the Azerbaijan State Conservatory and studied in Bulbul's class.

After completing his studies in 1961, Mobil Ahmadov worked in the choir of the Azerbaijan State Radio for some time.

In September, he was invited to the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater as a soloist.

Since then, he has played leading roles in most of the theater's performances for almost forty years.

He created a rich creative heritage, playing in more than seventy theater performances and performing several roles in various productions.

Mobil Ahmadov worked as a teacher in various educational institutions. The radio fund contains more than 600 tape recordings.

