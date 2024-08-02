Russia's War Casualties Up By 1,100 In Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia's casualty toll has reached an estimated 580,590, including 1,100 in the past day.
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Army, Ukrinform reports.
Also, Ukraine's Armed Force have destroyed 8,402 Russian main battle tanks (+3 in the past day), 16,211 (+8) armored fighting vehicles, 16,161 (+42) artillery systems, 1,134 (+2) MLR systems, 907 air defense systems, 363 warplanes, 326 helicopters, 13,005 (+37) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,407 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 21,872 (+56) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,719 (+6) units of specialized equipment.
Read also: Black
Sea update: Russia keeps two missile carriers on combat dut
The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.
