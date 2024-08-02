Black Sea Update: Russia Keeps Two Missile Carriers On Combat Duty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Navy says Russia keeps two Kalibr missile carriers in the Black Sea, with a potential total volley of eight missiles.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform saw.

"There are two enemy warships in the Black Sea, both Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to eight missiles," the report says.

It is noted that there are currently no enemy warships in the Sea of ​​Azov.

The military added that Russia maintains two vessels in the Mediterranean Sea, of which one is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, almost a hundred combat clashes took place along the Ukrainian frontlines since day-start. Russia launched 59 airstrikes.

