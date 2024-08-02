Govt Will Approach Judiciary If Guv Acts Against Constitution: K’Taka HM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 2 (IANS) Karnataka Home G Parameshwara indicated on Friday that the Karnataka would challenge Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot's show cause notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in court.

HM Parameshwara stated that if the Governor acts against the Constitution, the government will naturally approach the judiciary.

Speaking to reporters about the potential conflict between the Governor and the state government, HM Parameshwara said,“Conflicts between the state and the Governor can arise on many occasions. Both the Governor and the state government must ensure that they carry out their duties lawfully.”

He continued,“Initially, the government attempted to communicate with the Governor regarding his decision to issue a show cause notice to CM Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. We have shown the Governor that he is wrong. It would be beneficial if he rectifies his mistake as the protector of the Constitution.”

HM Parameshwara emphasised that the Governor, as the constitutional head, should adhere to the Constitution.

“When he acts against the Constitution, it is natural for the government to approach the judiciary,” he added.

Pointing out that the law requires the Governor to justify his decision, HM Parameshwara said the Governor has the right to consent to prosecution, but he must explain the situations and circumstances under which he grants such consent.

“The law must be in agreement with his actions,” he stated.

HM Parameshwara noted that the Governor is not currently in the city, and the Cabinet's decision would have already been sent to his office.

“In our Cabinet meeting, we discussed the matter of the Governor issuing a show cause notice to the CM on the same day he received the complaint, without reviewing it. Despite many requests for permission in other cases, the Governor has not granted consent,” he said.

He criticised the Governor's haste in issuing the show cause notice to CM Siddaramaiah.

“The notice was issued within 30 minutes of receiving the submission from TJ Abraham. This suggests that decisions were made in advance. We will advise the Governor on legal terms. The Council of Ministers has already advised him, and we are confident that he will not grant permission. If the Governor consents to prosecution, we will face it legally,” HM Parameshwara stated.

Regarding the joint BJP-JD(S) padyatra to the native place of CM Siddaramaiah from Bengaluru, he said,“We have decided to permit the padyatra since the BJP and JD(S) have assured that it will be conducted peacefully. Our earlier decision to deny permission was based on concerns about law and order. Given their assurances, we are now considering granting permission.”

When asked about the Congress party's counter-strategy, he explained that the truth must be communicated to the public when the government faces allegations.

Therefore, the party is holding press conferences to address these issues, he said.

Addressing rumours about 40,000 women going missing over three years in the state, HM Parameshwara dismissed the statistics as incorrect.“The police have tracked more than 50 to 60 per cent of the missing women,” he said.

Regarding the charge sheet against JD(S) MLA and former PM HD Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna and others in a kidnapping case related to the sex videos case involving Prajwal Revanna, he stated,“Observations have been made, and the charges explained in detail. The charge sheet has been filed based on police evidence. The order is pending; we will see what happens.”