No Blackouts Expected In Ukraine On Friday - Grid Operator

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No scheduled power outages are expected across Ukraine

on Friday, August 2.

That's according to NEC Ukrenergo, the national operator of Ukraine's power system, Ukrinform reports.

"On August 2, shutdowns will not be applied. Additional notifications on the application of consumption caps will be issued should the situation change," the statement reads.

dismisses head of StateSupervision Inspectorate

Ukrenergo has been urging citizens to use powerful electrical appliances from 11:00 to 15:00 to lower the load on the grid in peak hours as the country's energy infrastructure has been massively affected by Russian missile and drone strikes, falling short of nearly 9GW of generation capacity.

As reported, Ukraine's power system operator introduced no electricity consumption restrictions on August 1.

Photo: DTEK