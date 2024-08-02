Your Mental Health Can Make Or Break Your Marriage

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Choosing a Partner for marriage while battling with Mental Issues

Our idea and choice of a marital partner and expectations from marriage can be highly influenced by our unresolved mental health issues. Choosing marital partner is not a simple decision as this decision gets affected by our past social and interpersonal experiences since our childhood that shape our idea of who we are and what close relationships mean to us.



Individuals dealing with various mental health problems especially emotional disorders or personality disorders might get attracted towards partners whose personality reflect their inner chaos, subconsciously choosing relationships that are unhealthy or even toxic. As an example, someone with low self-esteem or unresolved trauma may develop attraction to abusive or controlling partners. This decision is not an indication that the two people are genuinely compatible for each other but rather an after effect of their unattended and unresolved problems, and thus it might lead them into a relationship foundation that is unstable and potentially dangerous.

In addition, mental health issues can cause an impact on one's own decision making and thus can distort one's idea of what constitutes a healthy relationship. Mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, or trauma can normalize abuse and thus make one dependent upon familiar patterns of dysfunction, making it difficult to understand and detect red flags in potential partners. Consequently, the kind of life partner chosen by people with mental health issues might be compromised, setting the stage for future conflicts and misunderstandings.

Miscommunication and Misunderstanding

The width and depth of healthy relationships is heavily dependent upon how effective the communication is between the partners. However, if the mental health issues remain unresolved, they can adversely disrupt one's ability to communicate effectively. Each of the mental health issues can affect the communication differently. Anxiety might lead one into over analysis and misinterpretation of their partner's words, while depression can lead one into withdrawal and lack of engagement with their partner especially in emotionally difficult situations. These barriers in communication promote misunderstandings and bitterness, leading to disruption in connection which hampers their ability to express their needs and emotions adequately.



Mental health issues fuel miscommunication which often results into a cycle of conflict and misunderstanding. The emotional distress caused by mental health issues may lead partners into arguing about matters that would not otherwise look serious to them. This persistent state of tension leads to erosion of trust and intimacy, and hence making constructive resolution of conflicts difficult.

Disrespect and Relationship Breakdown

Unaddressed mental health issues can manifest themselves as disrespect within the relationship. Untreated mental health issues can cause an individual to project their frustrations and insecurities onto their spouse, resulting in criticism, disrespect, and potentially emotional abuse. This leads into the creation of an environment filled with animosity and negativity, eroding the respect and mutual support that are needed for a thriving marital relationship.

If the mental health issues remain unattended, it leads to pervasive continuation of disrespect that damages the very foundation of the relationship and eventually this might make one or both the partners feel devalued, unheard and unloved. This lack of emotional connection impedes the process of reconciliation, as both spouses become entangled in their grievances and resentments.

Creating a Chaotic Household

If family member(s) get affected by any mental health issues, it can lead to chaos and unpredictability in a household. The mental instability in marital partner(s) can result in emotional instability of one or both partners can lead to inconsistent behavior, frequent shifts in mood, and conflicts in parenting. Children growing up in such an environment are exposed to high and chronic levels of stress and volatility which can hinder their emotional and psychological development. The chaotic effect of various mental health issues doesn't usually remain confined to the immediate family but extends beyond it. The erratic behavior that might result from various mental health issues can badly affect social relationships as people close to the affected family such as friends and extended family members may distance themselves from the chaos. This isolation increases the sense of instability and stress, further causing strain in the relationship between the spouses and the family unit as a whole.

The Difficulty of Reconciliation

One more difficulty created by the mental health issues in such situations is that due to emotional instability and unwillingness to work through their issues mutually, the family members may not be ready for reconciliation. Due to lack of emotional insight, the partner(s) may have difficulties in engaging in a constructive dialogue in order to seek solutions to their marital issues.

Mental health issues if left unattended, can lead to defensiveness, denial, and resistance to change. Acknowledging the problems and working towards their resolution gets difficult if these factors remain unaddressed.

It can result into make attempting reconciliation As a result, attempts at reconciliation often weaken. This leads to the continuation of conflict within the marriage.

Adverse Childhood Experiences and Intergenerational Trauma

Among all the people living in households marred by unresolved mental health issues, children are the most hit. Such children spend their childhood and many a times even their adolescence witnessing conflict, instability and emotional neglect that puts them at risk of having Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). These experiences, which include exposure to domestic violence, emotional abuse, and parental mental illness, have been linked to long-term physical and mental health problems.

ACEs once experienced might lay a foundation for intergenerational trauma. There is a high likelihood for children who witness and experience ACEs to develop mental health issues themselves, thus continuing the cycle of abuse. They may have difficulties in forming healthy relationships, their stress management may be poor, and their emotions may be dysregulated, thus their overall life may mirror the unresolved issues of their parents.

Furthermore, behavioral problems, academic difficulties, and social challenges can be the manifestation of ACEs in such children strengthening the intergenerational trauma. The adult lives of children scarred by childhood trauma may get affected, adversely influencing their relationships, career choices, and overall well-being. Thus the unresolved mental health issues of one generation might impact the life of next generation as the cycle of trauma continues across generations.



Breaking the Cycle

From the above discussion it has become clear that working on mental health issues before marrying is crucial for breaking the cycle of intergenerational trauma. In this regard, one needs to take some concrete steps towards emotional wellbeing that include seeking therapy, engaging in self-reflection, and developing healthy coping mechanisms. Once a person works on resolving their own personal mental health issues, this can help them make more informed and healthier choices regarding their relationships.

In order to maintain a healthy dynamic in a marriage, it is important that the partners develop open communication and mutual support. They should support and encourage each other to seek professional help from mental health professionals such as clinical psychologists and if need arises also psychiatrists so that they work together towards creating a stable and nurturing environment. This collaborative approach can prevent the escalation of conflicts and foster a strong, respectful relationship.

In addition to supporting each other for mental health needs, the partners also need to cater to the mental health needs within the family unit because difficulties in communication due to mental health issues might lead to issues in parenting as well as communication with other family members. For children to have a strong foundation for their emotional and psychological development, parents need to provide them with a stable and loving environment. The impact of ACEs can be mitigated by early intervention and support that can in turn help children build resilience and healthy coping skills.