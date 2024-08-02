Centre Holds Consultations With Key Stakeholders On Telecom Reforms

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) In a bid to engage leaders in expanding and shaping the future of India's ecosystem, the Centre on Friday informed about a second round of consultative meetings with stakeholders advisory committees.

Union of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications, met with satellite communication, internet service providers and infrastructure providers.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fostering inclusive and collaborative policy decision-making, the meeting revolved around current regulatory provisions and seamless adoption and facilitation of the Right of Way (ROW) for a digitally connected India.

The initiative will be critical in engaging industry leaders in expanding and shaping the future of India's telecommunication ecosystem, said the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The advisory committee on Internet service providers and infrastructure providers emphasised the ongoing need for integrated governance and enhanced cooperation from state governments and local municipal bodies.

The DoT assured that the new rules under the new Telecom Act are designed to address many of the issues raised.

The Communication Minister also encouraged industry stakeholders to actively participate by providing their feedback on the RoW rules.

The Advisory Committee on Satellite Communication presented their views on Indian space policy, spectrum allocation and SUC and suggested various measures for advancing India's position as a global hub for satellite communication.

Aiming to facilitate a consistent two-way dialogue with the government on matters related to the telecommunication sector, Minister Scindia constituted six distinct SACs to provide valuable insights to the DoT on various matters pertaining to it.

Top CEOs, academicians, researchers, entrepreneurs and industry thought leaders are members of the following six advisory committees (SACs).