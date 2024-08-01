ED Raid Being Planned Over Chakravyuh Speech, Claims Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was planning a raid on him.

He said some ED insiders had told him about a raid being planned, and that he was 'waiting with open arms'.

In a post on X on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said, "Apparently, 2 in 1 didn't like my Chakravyuh speech. ED 'insiders' tell me a raid is being planned. Waiting with open arms, @dir_ed. Chai and biscuits on me."

He was referring to his July 29 speech in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Union Budget.

The Congress leader had alleged that the "NDA government had stabbed the middle class in the front and the back with announcements in Budget 2024 amid an atmosphere of fear across the country."

While referring to Mahabharata, he said, "Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him. I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' -- which means 'Lotus formation'... In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed... What was done with Abhimanyu, is being down with India -- the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses."

BJP MP Anurag Thakur slammed Rahul Gandhi over the Chakravyuh statement and said the country has seen many "Chakravyuhs of Congress Party".

He attacked Congress by counting seven Chakravyuhs while saying that the first Chakravyuh was Congress itself, which divided the country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on July 23.