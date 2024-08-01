Indonesian Minister Praises Egypt's Support For Palestinians, Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Indonesian of Religious Affairs, Yaqut Khalil Qumas, praised the ongoing coordination between Egypt and Indonesia in support of international stability, security, and peace, especially their roles in supporting Palestine within international organisations and at the International Court of Justice.

He expressed gratitude to the Egyptian for facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid from the Indonesian people to the Palestinian people and for hosting around 15,000 Indonesian students, including 12,000 at the prestigious Al-Azhar University.

His remarks were made during a ceremony held on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the July 23, 1952 Revolution, organised by the Egyptian Ambassador to Indonesia, Yasser El-Shemy.

The Minister, who was the guest of honour at the event, congratulated Egypt on its national holiday and noted that Egypt was among the first countries to recognise Indonesia's independence. He emphasised the strong bilateral relations in various fields, including politics, trade, investment, education, and culture.

In his address at the celebration, Ambassador El-Shemy conveyed greetings from the President of Egypt to the government and people of Indonesia, as well as to members of the Egyptian community in Indonesia.

The Ambassador highlighted the achievements of the July 23 Revolution on the foreign policy front, including Egypt's support for national liberation movements across Africa, Asia, and South America. He also mentioned Egypt's efforts to strengthen global solidarity, particularly Afro-Asian solidarity, and its role in founding the Non-Aligned Movement.

The Ambassador's speech also touched on the longstanding historical friendship between Egypt and Indonesia, noting that the two countries will celebrate the 78th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations next year.

He emphasised the important regional roles played by Egypt and Indonesia in promoting global security and peace, and in supporting the Palestinian cause. Additionally, he praised the two nations' efforts in disseminating the moderate and tolerant values of Islamic teachings, as well as the growth of economic and investment ties over the years.

The special relationship between Al-Azhar and the Indonesian people, which has spanned centuries and generations, was underscored by the Ambassador. This relationship is reflected in the fact that Egypt currently hosts around 15,000 Indonesian students, including 12,000 at Al-Azhar University, a popular destination for students from across Indonesia.



