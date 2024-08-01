Floating Platform Sets Sail From Singapore Heading To Sakarya Gas Field

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first floating natural production to be included in the fleet, FPSO, has set off from Singapore. The platform, which will be active in the Sakarya Gas Field, will meet the needs of 5 million households. The giant ship, which is a floating industrial facility, is expected to arrive at Filyos Port within 2 months.

The new addition to Turkey's energy fleet, the floating production, storage, and discharge platform (FPSO), departed from Singapore yesterday. After a journey of approximately 2 months, the platform will enter Turkey through the Dardanelles Strait and will undergo maintenance at a shipyard in Marmara before proceeding to Filyos Port.

The floating industrial facility will produce enough natural gas to meet the needs of 5 million households daily. The platform is reported to be 298.45 meters long and 56 metres wide. With a maximum gas processing capacity of 10.5 million cubic metres, it is set to commence production in the Black Sea in 2026 and will continue to operate for 20 years.

As part of the first phase of its operations in the Black Sea, the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) aims to increase production to 10 million cubic meters per day. Currently, TPAO produces more than 5.5 million cubic metres of gas per day from the Sakarya Gas Field. During the first phase, production will be ramped up to 40 million cubic metres per day in Phase 2. TPAO is preparing for Phase 2, which will involve processing raw gas from the depths of the Black Sea on the platform and delivering it to land via pipelines. The platform's production capacity will be increased to 20 million cubic metres, which is the target for Phase 2.

With the FPSO, Turkey will become the 6th country to operate such a platform, following the USA, Russia, Brazil, Norway, and Malaysia. There are also suggestions for naming the platform. It is rumoured that the platform may be named 'Republic' in honour of the Republic's centennial. Other name suggestions include 'Gazi' and 'Ertuğrul.'

Turkey's energy fleet currently includes 4 drilling ships and 2 seismic research ships. Drilling operations are ongoing in Turkey's sea areas with the Fatih, Yavuz, Kanuni, and Abdülhamid Han ships, while seismic data collection is being carried out with the Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa and Oruç Reis ships. There are 40,000 data collection points in the Sakarya Gas Field Development Project. Turkey aims to first bring Black Sea and Mediterranean gas into production and then shift focus to the Aegean.