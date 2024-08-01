Floating Platform Sets Sail From Singapore Heading To Sakarya Gas Field
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The first floating natural gas production platform to be
included in the energy fleet, FPSO, has set off from Singapore. The
platform, which will be active in the Sakarya Gas Field, will meet
the needs of 5 million households. The giant ship, which is a
floating industrial facility, is expected to arrive at Filyos Port
within 2 months.
The new addition to Turkey's energy fleet, the floating
production, storage, and discharge platform (FPSO), departed from
Singapore yesterday. After a journey of approximately 2 months, the
platform will enter Turkey through the Dardanelles Strait and will
undergo maintenance at a shipyard in Marmara before proceeding to
Filyos Port.
The floating industrial facility will produce enough natural gas
to meet the needs of 5 million households daily. The platform is
reported to be 298.45 meters long and 56 metres wide. With a
maximum gas processing capacity of 10.5 million cubic metres, it is
set to commence production in the Black Sea in 2026 and will
continue to operate for 20 years.
As part of the first phase of its operations in the Black Sea,
the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) aims to increase
production to 10 million cubic meters per day. Currently, TPAO
produces more than 5.5 million cubic metres of gas per day from the
Sakarya Gas Field. During the first phase, production will be
ramped up to 40 million cubic metres per day in Phase 2. TPAO is
preparing for Phase 2, which will involve processing raw gas from
the depths of the Black Sea on the platform and delivering it to
land via pipelines. The platform's production capacity will be
increased to 20 million cubic metres, which is the target for Phase
2.
With the FPSO, Turkey will become the 6th country to operate
such a platform, following the USA, Russia, Brazil, Norway, and
Malaysia. There are also suggestions for naming the platform. It is
rumoured that the platform may be named 'Republic' in honour of the
Republic's centennial. Other name suggestions include 'Gazi' and
'Ertuğrul.'
Turkey's energy fleet currently includes 4 drilling ships and 2
seismic research ships. Drilling operations are ongoing in Turkey's
sea areas with the Fatih, Yavuz, Kanuni, and Abdülhamid Han ships,
while seismic data collection is being carried out with the
Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa and Oruç Reis ships. There are 40,000 data
collection points in the Sakarya Gas Field Development Project.
Turkey aims to first bring Black Sea and Mediterranean gas into
production and then shift focus to the Aegean.
MENAFN01082024000195011045ID1108507945
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.