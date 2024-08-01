Beatbox Announces Expansion Of Board With Industry Leaders Toby David And Christine Perich

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BeatBox , a leading innovator in the ready-to-drink (RTD) alcohol category, is excited to announce the addition of two distinguished industry leaders to its leadership team. Toby David will be joining BeatBox's Board of Directors, while Christine Perich will join as a Strategic Advisor.

Toby David, a founding executive team member of Celsius Holdings, brings unparalleled experience and insight to BeatBox. Under his leadership, Celsius has achieved a remarkable market capitalization of over $13 billion. BeatBox has long admired the Celsius brand's commitment to consumer-centric marketing and its exceptional company culture.

"I'm thrilled to join the BeatBox Board of Directors and serve alongside the company's strong leadership team," said Toby David. "BeatBox has made a significant impact in the beverage market with its innovative products, packaging, and marketing. I am eager to contribute to the next phase of the company's growth."

Christine Perich, renowned for her extensive experience in the beverage industry, will bring her expertise as Strategic Advisor. With over 25 years in finance, leadership, strategy, and operations, Christine has held notable roles including President & CEO of New Belgium. Her remarkable career and leadership qualities align perfectly with BeatBox's vision for growth and innovation.

"I feel so fortunate to be working with such an energetic and brilliant team," said Christine Perich. "The creativity and leadership at BeatBox are truly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to their exciting journey."

Founded in 2012, BeatBox has rapidly established itself as one of the top-growing and top-selling RTD alcohol brands in the United States. The company's products are available in over 110,000 stores across North America, including all 50 states in the US. BeatBox offers a diverse range of fourteen nostalgic flavors crafted to be low in sugar, carbs, and calories, while packing a punch with an 11.1% ABV“punch.”

The brand has demonstrated impressive growth, with revenue more than doubling each year and reaching $100 million in 2023. BeatBox is currently tracking +100% through the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2023. The company has also been recognized as one of Ad Age's Hottest Brands of the Year 2024, highlighting its innovation and success.

BeatBox's commitment to sustainability is evident through its partnerships with Carbon Better and Plastic Neutral initiatives, as well as its recent B Corp Certification. The company has invested over $1 million in 2024 to offset its plastic and carbon footprint, reflecting its dedication to eco-friendly business practices.

With a growing team of 210 full-time employees and plans to add 25 more by the end of the year, BeatBox continues to drive explosive growth, accounting for 22% of the RTD category growth. The brand's innovative Tetra Pak packaging, high appeal to a diverse consumer base, and strong performance as a leading single-serve RTD brand underscore BeatBox's position as "The Future of Flavor" in the beverage industry.

About BeatBox Beverages:

BeatBox is the "Original Party Punch", offering fun & nostalgic flavors in a sustainable & resealable package. With a deep passion for live music, our community of super fans, and creating fun, BeatBox has become the brand that's bringing the party to the alcohol industry.

The journey began in 2012 in the live music capital of the world, Austin, TX, and the energy was contagious. So much so, that BeatBox was able to secure the largest investment in SharkTank history from Mark Cuban who,“invested in BeatBox because at heart I'm a 25 year old and saw that this is going to be a party phenomenon.”

BeatBox quickly built a team of beverage leaders helping to define a new category of "Party Punch." BeatBox has an impressive roster of famous investors in music and entertainment, including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek, Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many more.

Today, BeatBox has become one of the fastest growing brands in the alcohol industry and the drink of choice for Millennial and Gen Z drinkers. Its passion for music, and connection to its consumers, has also made it the fastest growing and most engaged alcohol brand on social media. Like Mark said, this is a company that sells fun, and if anyone ever asks what this brand is all about, tell them that "BeatBox Brings the Party!"

