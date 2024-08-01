Esports World Cup: Rainbow Six Siege officially underway in day of dominance for European esports giants

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 31 July 2024:



Rainbow Six Siege made its highly anticipated Esports World Cup debut in Riyadh on Wednesday afternoon as the $2 million tournament kicked off the Week 5 schedule in scintillating fashion.



With a $750,000 first prize on offer alongside 1,000 EWC Club Championship points and the Rainbow Six Siege championship, Switzerland’s Team BDS and the Netherlands’ Team Liquid produced impressive showings in a day of dominance for the European continent – demonstrating their title credentials by storming into the quarter-finals.



In the upper bracket of Group A, Team BDS became the first team through to the competition’s latter stages, seeing off Team Cruelty 7-4 before registering a convincing 7-2 win against w7m esports to seal qualification. On the other side of the Group A draw, Team Liquid was in equally devasting form, beating PSG Talon 7-2 and Team Bliss 7-4 to book their place in Friday’s quarter-finals.



Audiences also enjoyed Rainbow Six Siege into the evening as two more clubs booked their places in the latter stages. The Group B upper bracket semi-finals saw Brazil’s FURIA defeat DarkZero and Singapore’s Bleed beat FaZe Clan to progress.



The Esports World Cup is the pinnacle of professional esports – running from July 3 – August 25 with 22 tournaments across 21 titles throughout its eight-week duration.



Rainbow Six Siege runs throughout Week 5 – welcoming 16 clubs from the Americas, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and the Middle East. For more information on scheduling and results, please visit the Esports World Cup website.







MENAFN01082024007720016581ID1108506511