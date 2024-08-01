Festival On L. Ron Hubbard Way Empowers The Honduran Community

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 31, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - More than 1,000 attended the first Honduran Fair for Entrepreneurs, held in East earlier this month on L. Ron Hubbard Way. It was organized by the Honduras Consulate and hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles with the purpose:



To provide a venue for Honduran businesses to promote their products and services

To furnish a job exchange and information on consular services, free care and resources

To build stronger relationships within the Honduran diaspora And to keep the culture, food, and traditions of Honduras alive.







Image caption: The Honduran Fair for Entrepreneurs on L. Ron Hubbard Way promoted Honduran businesses, community services, and the culture, food, and traditions of the Honduran diaspora in Los Angeles.

The Festival provided a venue for some 50 Honduran entrepreneurs to promote their merchandise and services.

Ballet Folklorico HULA and the Children's Folkloric Ballet performed Honduran dances in traditional costumes, and the Punta Mania band entertained the crowd with the unique sounds of the Afro-Indigenous Garifuna people of the region.

A children's area included bouncy castles, inflatable games, traditional Honduran games and toys, along with ice cream, popcorn and cotton candy.

La Prensa described the festival as“a milestone in the integration and support of the Honduran diaspora in Los Angeles,” and the consul general announced her plan to hold the fair twice a year in the same location. The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles will host the fairs as a service to the community.

The Church believes in preserving and honoring the languages, religions, and heritage of those living in L.A. County, a region of great diversity, with residents from some 140 nationalities speaking at least 80 different languages.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, providing the full services of the Scientology religion to its parishioners and to the community. Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the Church of Scientology Los Angeles in 2010 . Since then, the Church has become known as a home for the entire community, a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

For more information, visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles website or watch an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, which features the Los Angeles Church.

