Hugh Jackman’S Calorie Intake For ‘Deadpool And Wolverine’ Role Will Surprise You

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Hugh Jackman, who has breathed new life into with his latest superhero movie 'Deadpool & Wolverine', is sharing the secrets to achieving the perfect physique for his Wolverine role.

Recently, Jackman appeared on the American chat show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and revealed his daily calorie intake to be a staggering 6,000 kcal.

When host Jimmy Fallon asked,“You eat like steamed rocks or something. What do you have?”

Jackman humorously replied:“Yeah, sometimes I fry the rocks.”

Fallon then asked a more probing question,“But you eat steamed veggies?”

At this point, the actor opened the floodgates of frustration that had mounted after eating the same kind of food for months at a stretch.

Jackman said:“You eat a lot, 6,000 kcal a day. It's not the calories you necessarily want. You can eat half a pizza and get 6,000 kcal, but it's chicken, tilapia, and beans. I don't know why (I have to eat) tilapia. It must be some lean fish and green beans. But, it's worth it!”

The actor also shared an inside scoop, saying,“I haven't told this to anyone, but we had the (Hollywood) strikes in the middle of shooting for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'. At the beginning of shooting, there was one particular scene where I really wanted to focus on how I look. Shawn Levy (the director) said, 'When you want to do this?' and I said, 'Let's put it at the end'. And then the strike came, I was like, 'Oh why did I say that?'.”

'Deadpool & Wolverine', which pairs Hugh Jackman with Ryan Reynolds and tells the story of the titular frenemies, has smashed box-office records worldwide and has saved the sinking ship of Marvel Studios after a slew of their releases flopped.