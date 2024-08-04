Zelim Kotsoyev: Returning Home With Gold Medal Is Proud Feeling
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"I haven't been able to sleep for three days because of my
joy."
According to Azernews, Azerbaijani judoka Zelim Kotsoyev, who
won a Gold medal at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games, said
these words to journalists during the welcome ceremony organized
for him at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The athlete,
who climbed to the top of the podium in the weight class of 100
kilograms, said he was happy.
"It's hard to express my feelings in words. I feel very good.
Returning home with a gold medal is a proud feeling. I thank
everyone who supported me," the Azerbaijani Olympic gold medalist
said.
Zelim Kotsoyev, who started the competition in the round of 16,
faced Polish Pyotr Kuchera in the first match. The European and
world champion, who defeated his opponent by ippon, qualified for
the quarter-finals. At this stage, he, who defeated the
representative of Israel, Peter Palchik, qualified for the
semi-finals.
Here, he defeated Uzbekistan's Muzaffarbek Turoboyev with a
vase-ari and advanced to the finals. In the decisive round, our
representative, who disappointed Georgian Ilya Sulamanidzei with an
ippon, became the Olympic champion.
MENAFN04082024000195011045ID1108514307
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.