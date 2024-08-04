Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Speaks On ‘Unprecedented’ Wayanad Disaster

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday (Aug 04) stated that the recent natural disaster in Wayanad is unprecedented in the state's history. He made this remark while participating in a live program 'LIVETHON' on Asianet News. He added that this disaster is one of the rarest in India's history.

He said, "A whole region has washed away before our eyes. The state government conducted rescue operations on a war footing, and the army, navy, and air force arrived swiftly. Helicopters and rescue equipment were also deployed. The central government provided significant support, which helped save many lives."

"For those who were sleeping and didn't even know what was happening is a tragedy that took them away in the clutches of death," he said.



"It's as if the earth had swallowed up an entire region. The missing, the dead, and the survivors will always be a scar on our minds. The Wayanad disaster is an irreparable wound. The loss of life in a disaster is something that cannot be compensated for with anything, and cannot be overcome at any time. We must provide comfort, support, and assistance to those who are helpless. No matter what happens, the situation is unbearable. Whatever amount is set aside for rebuilding Wayanad, it is not a small amount, nor is it too much. We must be willing to provide physical assistance with a willing mind. It is hoped that the Kerala society as a whole has that humane mind. That's what's behind the Asianet News program as well," CM Vijayan said.

"What happened was a lightning disaster. It was not expected in any way. The disaster warning was also far away from the actual danger. The unexpected disaster happened due to climate change. We have been experiencing continuous floods and heavy rains. That's what's expected now. The physical losses are making reconstruction difficult. There have been losses to roads, bridges, houses, and even basic amenities. Rebuilding Wayanad is very important. The task ahead is a huge and challenging one. Those who have lost everything need to rebuild their lives. The state as a whole needs to recover, including providing employment for the youth and education for the children. Help is pouring in for CMDRF from various parts of the world. I hope that Asianet News' effort will be a great contribution to this," said the Chief Minister.

