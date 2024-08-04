Russian Army Loses 1,150 More Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 4, 2024 amount to nearly 582,910 invaders, including another 1,150 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 8,411 enemy tanks (+5 in the past day), 16,255 armored combat vehicles (+17), 16,276 artillery systems (+59), 1,138 multiple launch rocket systems (+3), 911 air defense systems (+3), 363 aircraft, 326 helicopters, 13,103 unmanned aerial vehicles (+41), 2,412 cruise missiles (+2), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 22,006 motor vehicles (+80), and 2,734 special equipment units (+11).

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian air defenses shot down five enemy Shahed-131/136 UAVs over the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia regions.