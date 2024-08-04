Azerbaijani Olympic Champion Looking To Win Another Gold In Los Angels
"Being an Olympic champion is a great feeling. I was in shock so
I did not know what being a champion feels like."
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat
Heydarov, who won a Gold medal at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic
Games, said these words to journalists during the welcome ceremony
organized for him at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
The athlete, who climbed to the top of the podium in the weight
category of 73 kilograms, thanked the people of Azerbaijan for
their support: "I am grateful to President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, and my people who
support me. Great conditions were created in Paris. I am thankful
that I returned to my homeland with victory."
The Azerbaijani Olympic champion said that he wants to become
the Olympic champion for the second time.
"There are a number of tournaments ahead, as well as the Summer
Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles in 2028. My goal is to win
a gold medal in this competition. If you have self-confidence in
the competition you will participate in, success will be with
you."
H. Heydarov, who joined the competition at the Olympics from the
quarter-final stage, defeated Israeli athlete Tohar Butbul in the
first match, and Canadian Artur Margelido in the quarter-finals by
ippon. He won the title of Olympic champion by defeating Kosovar
Akil Gyakova in the semi-finals and Frenchman John Benjamin Gaba in
the final.
