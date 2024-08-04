Azerbaijani Olympic Champion Looking To Win Another Gold In Los Angels

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Being an Olympic champion is a great feeling. I was in shock so I did not know what being a champion feels like."

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov, who won a medal at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games, said these words to journalists during the welcome ceremony organized for him at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The athlete, who climbed to the top of the podium in the weight category of 73 kilograms, thanked the people of Azerbaijan for their support: "I am grateful to President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, and my people who support me. Great conditions were created in Paris. I am thankful that I returned to my homeland with victory."

The Azerbaijani Olympic champion said that he wants to become the Olympic champion for the second time.

"There are a number of tournaments ahead, as well as the Summer Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles in 2028. My goal is to win a gold medal in this competition. If you have self-confidence in the competition you will participate in, success will be with you."

H. Heydarov, who joined the competition at the Olympics from the quarter-final stage, defeated Israeli athlete Tohar Butbul in the first match, and Canadian Artur Margelido in the quarter-finals by ippon. He won the title of Olympic champion by defeating Kosovar Akil Gyakova in the semi-finals and Frenchman John Benjamin Gaba in the final.