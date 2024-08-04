Moph Intensifies Monitoring Of Markets To Ensure Food Safety

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The of Public (MoPH) has increased its monitoring of local markets to strengthen its efforts for ensuring the safety of imported and locally made food products.

In the first half of 2024, the ministry inspected 60,520 shipments of imported food to verify their safety and compliance with relevant technical standards. The total volume of imported food that met these standards was 1,168,695,000 kg. Meanwhile, 985,676 kilogrammes of non-compliant food were destroyed, and 211 shipments were re-exported.

The Food Safety Department at MoPH issued 155 export and re-export certificates in the first half of the year. Additionally, the department issued 104 certificates for the destruction of food products and 48 certificates for the re-inspection of food items. During this period, there were 625 requests for the destruction of food items and 102 requests for the re-analysis of food products.

The ministry also processed 3,119 requests for the final clearance of products and conducted 147 reviews and follow-ups on the registration of operational information for local food establishments. As for the services provided by the ministry to food producers, 1,279 producers were registered in the first half of this year. The ministry issued 1,734 certificates to food handlers and granted 766 food handler permits. In its efforts to improve the operations of food establishments in Qatar, MoPH inspected 3,221 local food establishments to ensure compliance with relevant laws, standards, and technical requirements. A total of 7,022 samples from imported foods at the country's ports were analysed. Additionally, 10,064 samples from local food establishments were tested for safety and quality.

The“Watheq” electronic food safety system approved 21,457 food items, ensuring they met the necessary standards.