Woman Injured As Russians Shell Ochakiv On Sunday Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of August 4, Russian fired mortars at Ochakiv, the Mykolaiv region, injuring a 61-year-old woman.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The shelling took place at 05:12 on Sunday. Four private houses were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

The woman was provided with immediate medical assistance at the scene.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of August 4, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with combat drones. The air defense forces shot down five enemy targets in the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia regions.