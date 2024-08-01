Public Works Min. Inspects Shuwaikh Beach Development Project

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 31 (KUNA) -- of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Noura Al-Mashaan paid Wednesday an inspection tour to Shuwaikh Beach Development Project to be accomplished next May.

In a press release, Al-Mashaan said the project comes as part of the Municipality's strategy, in partnership with the bodies concerned with development, to support Kuwait Vision 2035.

It also aims to develop the country's waterfronts for the welfare of sea-goers of both expats and citizens, she added, extolling generous donation of the National of Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Isam Al-Sager, deputy chairman and Group CEO of NBK, said the visit aims to check action at the project, which is an exemplary of partnership between the public and private sectors.

Al-Sager affirmed that the donation initiative launched by the bank aims to contribute to achieving and backing the country's development and climate plans, in line with Kuwait's commitments to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

The project has four main sites, and each one provides varied needs and services of sea-goers, taking into account means of alleviating carbon emissions, he stated.

The first site includes sport playgrounds, entertaining places, green areas, ATM and ITM as well as others.

The second site has sand beaches including seats of wood for sea-goers, while the third one contains a park containing trees and green areas, he noted. (end)

