UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices For August 2024 Announced
Date
7/31/2024 5:10:26 AM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of August 2024. The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.05 a litre, compared to Dh2.99 in July.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.93 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.88.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.86 a litre, compared to Dh2.80 a litre in July.
Diesel will be charged at Dh2.95 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.89.
