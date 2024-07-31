UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices For August 2024 Announced

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE price committee has announced and diesel prices for the month of August 2024. The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.05 a litre, compared to Dh2.99 in July.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.93 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.88.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.86 a litre, compared to Dh2.80 a litre in July.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.95 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.89.

