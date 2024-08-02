Dubai: RTA Announces Metro Trip Changes From August 3

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 7:43 PM

Last updated: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 8:35 PM

Starting Saturday, August 3, there will be separate Dubai Metro trips for 2020 and UAE Exchange Metro stations.

The Roads and Authority (RTA) announced the upcoming change on Friday in a post on X.

This means those who are heading to the UAE Exchange Metro Station or Expo 2020 Metro Station on the Red Line will have to make sure they are boarding the right train to reach their destination.

Display screens on Metro stations are expected to indicate a train's route so commuters are urged to double-check the information before getting into a cabin.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Back in April, RTA announced Dubai Metro Red Line will operate a Y junction (meeting point of three railways) to eliminate the need for passengers to interchange at Jabal Ali metro station. This means that commuters from Centrepoint to UAE Exchange and vice versa will no longer need to go down and change trains at Jabal Ali Interchange Station.

In June, the Dubai Executive Council announced adding more stations in the next few years. The expansion aims at increasing the currently operating 64 stations over 84 square kilometres to 96 stations over 140 square kilometres by 2030. It aims to cover 140 stations over 228 square kilometres by 2040.

The expansion of Dubai Metro is aimed at increasing the share of public transport across the emirate to 45 per cent, reducing carbon emissions to 16 tonnes per capita, and improving efficiency and convenience of sustainable transport, according to RTA.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: 'Smart' vehicles with cameras to detect violations around Metro, Tram networks

Dubai to instal automated passenger counting in new buses to curb fare evasion

'Desperately waiting': Dubai residents say new metro stations will help save money

Look: New Dubai buses to popular residential areas hit roads