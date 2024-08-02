ISW Analysts Explain Reasons Behind Russians' Active Advance In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces continue to make slow advances in the Donetsk region due to the peculiarities of the terrain and the insufficient staffing of Ukrainian brigades.

That's according to the Institute for the Study of War , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian forces continue to make slow, steady advances in the Pokrovsk direction (west of Avdiivka), largely enabled by Ukrainian manpower shortages and the terrain in the area immediately northwest of Avdiivka," the report reads.

However, Russian advances will likely slow further as Russian forces advance into a line of larger and more urban settlements.

The ISW report also notes that Russian forces are attempting to achieve a limited tactical encirclement of Ukrainian forces east of the T0511 (O0544) Ocheretyne-Hrodivka-Myrnohrad highway, particularly on the left bank of the Vovcha River.

"Geolocated footage published on August 1 shows that Russian forces have advanced further within Vesele towards the T0511 road, placing the current furthest confirmed Russian advance about 3.5 kilometers from the outskirts of Hrodivka," the report reads.

As reported, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 2, 2024 amounted to about 580,590, including 1,100 soldiers killed and wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

Illustration photo

